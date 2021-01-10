Celtics to have nine out, minimum eight players active for game vs. Heat

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston’s All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum was already out, having tested positive for the coronavirus.

Now eight teammates are joining him, leaving the Celtics with the minimum of eight available players for their Sunday matchup against the Heat.

Celtics announce all nine players that had been on the injury report vs Miami are out. Celtics will have eight available bodies, two or which are their 2-way players. Depth chart: Ball-handlers: Smart, Teague, Pritchard, Waters, Edwards Wings: Nesmith Bigs: Theis, Tacko — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 10, 2021

This may not be only for the game against Miami: Boston travels to Chicago Tuesday, then returns home to host Orlando Wednesday and Friday.

Boston is without Jayson Tatum (health and safety protocols), Jaylen Brown (health and safety), Kemba Walker (knee), Tristan Thompson (health and safety), Robert Williams (health and safety), Javonte Green (health and safety), Semi Ojeleye (health and safety), Grant Williams (health and safety), and Romeo Langford (wrist).

Boston isn’t the first team to go into a game this season with a minimum number of players. Philadelphia played with eight active players but seven in practice — because Mike Scott was activated off the injury report to get to eight healthy bodies, but he couldn’t play — and lost to Denver. (In this case, Philly didn’t have Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons on any injury report — as the team was trying to get the league to cancel the game — but both were suddenly unable to play due to injury.)