Three Dallas players stay in Denver, quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols

Dallas Mavericks players Jalen Brunson, Josh Richardson, and Dorian Finney-Smith are listed as out on the NBA’s injury report for the team’s next game because of health and safety protocols related to COVID-19.

Two people with knowledge of the situation say three Mavericks stayed behind in Denver after a 124-117 overtime victory against the Nuggets on Thursday.

The people say one was because of a positive test for COVID-19 and the other two for contact tracing protocols. The people did not identify the players and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no announcement.

The Mavericks play the first of two straight games at home Saturday night against Orlando. The other is Monday against New Orleans.

Richardson played 41 minutes in the win over the Nuggets, hitting a big 3-pointer late in overtime to help clinch the victory and finishing with 14 points. Finney-Smith also scored 14 points while playing 36 minutes. Both are starters. Brunson is a backup to star point guard Luka Doncic. He scored seven points in 19 minutes.