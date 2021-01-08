Tacko Fall rejects Russell Westbrook, makes plays for Celtics vs. Wizards

By Kurt HelinJan 8, 2021, 9:43 PM EST
0 Comments

How did you know Tacko Fall was feeling it for Boston Friday night? When he got a mismatch switched onto him, he was calling for the ball in the post.

Fall was getting some serious run off the bench against Washington Friday night — after having an eye injury that kept him out until Wednesday — and he was making the most of it.

Fall rejected a driving Russell Westbrook at the rim.

Later he rejected Robin Lopez as well.

Earlier in the game he was finishing alley-oops.

Fall did not put up big numbers, but he impacted the game and earned himself some more run on future nights with this performance.

