Tacko Fall rejects Russell Westbrook, makes plays for Celtics vs. Wizards

How did you know Tacko Fall was feeling it for Boston Friday night? When he got a mismatch switched onto him, he was calling for the ball in the post.

Fall was getting some serious run off the bench against Washington Friday night — after having an eye injury that kept him out until Wednesday — and he was making the most of it.

Fall rejected a driving Russell Westbrook at the rim.

Later he rejected Robin Lopez as well.

Earlier in the game he was finishing alley-oops.

JB to Tacko pic.twitter.com/f57Y4WPMP9 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 9, 2021

Fall did not put up big numbers, but he impacted the game and earned himself some more run on future nights with this performance.