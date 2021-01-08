Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBA commissioner Adam Silver is talking more seriously about expansion. However, the league office would also like me to emphasize Silver said expansion is not on the front burner. However much owners could use a $5 billion or so injection of cash, the NBA doesn’t want to create an expectation of expansion.

Less concerned about getting people’s hopes up? Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan.

Chris Daniels of King 5

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan recently spoke with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and left feeling “pretty optimistic” about the prospects of a return of the Seattle Sonics. Durkan told KING 5 she spoke with Silver via phone just before Christmas after the commissioner let it slip that the league was re-examining expansion prospects and that Seattle was at the top of the list.

If the NBA expands, Seattle is widely expected to be one of two locations for a new team. The other location is far more open.

Seattle is a sizable market with a passionate NBA fan base, as shown when the SuperSonics were there. The arena issue is also getting handled.

Durkan is a politician, and her messages should be through that lens. But it seems there’s legitimate reason to be optimistic (though far from certain) about the NBA returning to Seattle.