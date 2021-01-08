Report: Celtics’ Robert Williams tests positive for coronavirus

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Rockets had a game postponed due to coronavirus. The Bulls had multiple players test positive. The 76ers have a confirmed case and potential outbreak.

Now, the Celtics are the latest NBA team facing major coronavirus issues.

Boston announced Robert Williams III, Tristan Thompson and Grant Williams are out due to the league’s protocols.

Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe:

According to a league source, Robert Williams was the lone Celtics player to test positive for COVID-19 and has been asymptomatic. Tristan Thompson and Grant Williams are out for contact tracing. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) January 8, 2021

Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald:

Per source, Grant Williams and Tristan Thompson, who were wearing masks at the time, sat next to Robert Williams on the bench for at least 15 minutes – thus their need to quarantine for a minimum of seven days. Robert Williams is asymptomatic despite his positive test. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) January 8, 2021

Hopefully, Robert Williams remains asymptomatic and Thompson and Grant Williams didn’t contract the virus.

Robert Williams played in the Celtics’ win over the Heat on Wednesday. Yesterday, the NBA announced four more players had tested positive for coronavirus since Dec. 30. It’s unclear whether Williams was one of the four. (Two were Chicago players Chandler Hutchison and Tomas Satoransky.)

With Robert Williams, Thompson and Grant Williams out, Boston is extremely shorthanded on bigs. The Celtic will lean heavily on Daniel Theis. They can also play Tacko Fall and use micro-ball lineups.

Boston’s schedule the next week: