Celtics’ Kemba Walker has been cleared to being practicing with team

Kemba Walker missed 15 games last season due to left knee soreness, and when he was out it showed, the Celtics’ offense was 5.3 points per 100 possessions worse without him.

Those knee issues bled into the start of this season when Walker received a stem cell injection in his left knee and was put on a strengthening program that has kept him out to start the season. That is about to change as Walker will be back in Celtics’ practices soon, they hope quickly followed by games.

#NEBHInjuryReport Kemba Walker has been cleared to begin practicing with the team. Further updates on his status will be provided as appropriate. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 8, 2021

Brad Stevens says of Kemba Walker, "He's been pain-free for a couple of months." — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 8, 2021

Walker averaged 21.2 points and 4.9 assists a game in Boston this season. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown‘s maturation has kept the Boston offense in the top 10 this season, with Jeff Teague and Marcus Smart getting the bulk of the time at the point, and rookie Payton Pritchard playing his way into minutes.

Boston is all-in on Walker, he has this season and two more under contract for a total of $108 million.

The question will linger if Walker’s knee issues are truly behind him, but he should soon be back on the court.