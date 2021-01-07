Reports: Knicks signing Taj Gibson

By Dan FeldmanJan 7, 2021, 2:59 PM EST
Coach Tom Thibodeau already put his imprint on the Knicks, guiding them to a surprisingly strong 5-3 start.

Now, New York will take on even more of a Thibodeau identity.

The Knicks are signing Taj Gibson, who played for Thibodeau with the Bulls and Timberwolves.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Ian Begley of SNY:

At 35, Gibson is past his prime. But he’ll provide depth behind Mitchell Robinson and Nerlens Noel at center (a position Julius Randle and Obi Toppin can also play). Gibson should also be a positive presence in the locker room.

The Knicks waived Gibson in November. They were already paying him $1 million this season, the final guaranteed portion of his 2019 contract. Presumably, he’ll add a minimum salary to his income, though New York has cap space to pay more. The Brooklyn native also gets to keep playing in his home city.

Omari Spellman had his rookie-scale option declined. He carries some stretch-big skills, but – amid conditioning issues – hasn’t gotten his career on track since the Hawks drafted him in the 2018 first round.

