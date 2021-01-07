Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As the Warriors eliminated the Trail Blazers in the 2016 second round, 2017 first round and 2019 Western Conference finals, Damian Lillard acknowledged he was obsessed with beating Golden State.

One of his methods for getting past the Warriors? Trying to get Golden State forward Draymond Green on his side.

Sam Amick of The Athletic:

If we were handicapping Draymond trade destinations if the Warriors decided to blow it up, that’s the one. Damian and his group have for the last couple years been campaigning for that.

Of course, Lillard wants Green in Portland. Green is a really good player. Moreover, Green would provide much-needed defense for the Trail Blazers, and his passing as a big would fit excellently in their system.

But the Warriors have shown no signs of rebuilding. They can still look pretty good, including when Stephen Curry – with Green’s help – scored 62 points on Portland on Sunday.

If Green ever becomes available, the Trail Blazers would surely get past their run–ins with him. Building a winner around Lillard is the priority. But at that point, how much would Green – who’s 30 and in the first season of a four-year contract extension worth nearly $100 million – have left in the tank? Golden State would probably turn the page in part because Green is no longer playing at a high level.

So, this mostly remains a fantasy for Portland. Team wants good player. Great. But file away Lillard’s interest in case it ever becomes viable.