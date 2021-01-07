Nets’ Kyrie Irving is out Thursday night vs. 76ers due to personal reasons

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A showdown between two potential contenders in the East — two teams that have shown a true fastball at points this young season and looked like a team that could make the Finals — has lost a lot of star power.

Kyrie Irving will be out Thursday night for personal reasons, Brooklyn coach Steve Nash told reporters before the game. He joins Kevin Durant in missing the game (Durant is quarantining due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols). Durant could return to the lineup Sunday if he continues to test negative for the coronavirus (he has already had COVID-19, meaning statistically he is likely to continue testing negative).

Irving is averaging 27.1 points per game, while Durant is averaging 28.2. Without them or the injured Spencer Dinwiddie, a lot of the shot creation falls to Caris LeVert.

Seth Curry will miss the game for the 76ers because of left ankle soreness.