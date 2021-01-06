Pistons’ rookie Killian Hayes suffers labral tear in hip, out at least 4-6 weeks

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Early in the third quarter Monday night of the Piston’s loss to the Bucks, Detroit’s rookie Killian Hayes was chasing Jrue Holiday when Hayes fell to the floor, grabbing his right thigh and hip area. Hayes was set to have an MRI on Tuesday.

The results are back and it’s not good. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news.

Detroit Pistons rookie Killian Hayes has suffered a labral tear in his hip, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Hayes, the No. 7 pick in the NBA Draft, sustained the injury on a drive to the basket in Milwaukee on Monday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 6, 2021

Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports has more details.

Detroit Pistons rookie point guard Killian Hayes could miss 4-6 weeks with a torn right labrum, if he doesn’t have surgery, sources told Yahoo Sports. Hayes suffered the injury Monday night in the Pistons’ loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Surgery is an option, sources say, and if Hayes does have surgery he could miss the rest of the season. Fortunately, there’s no apparent structural or vascular damage, and doctors believe he’ll fully recover with rehab. The Pistons are sending Hayes to a specialist to determine the next option.

Hayes — a big 6’5″ point guard out of France who Detroit selected No. 7 last draft — played for a lesser team in the French league last season and the Pistons decided the best way for him to learn was to get thrown into the fire. Hayes started all seven games for Detroit. The change of speeds and midrange jumper Hayes showed in France are tougher to make work against the elite athleticism in the NBA, and Hayes struggled, averaging 4.6 points a game on 27.7% shooting. He was learning hard lessons.

Whether he misses a month or an entire season, this hip injury is a major setback in his development.