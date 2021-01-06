Rioters supporting Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol today in objection to the reality that Joe Biden won the election.

NBA games are still on tonight. No $urprise there. The Washington Wizards are playing the 76ers in Philadelphia, and 10 other games are on the schedule.

Coaches, in their normal pregame press conferences, addressed the violence in Washington.

76ers coach Doc Rivers, via Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

Doc Rivers: "Could you imagine today if those were all Black people storming the Capitol, and what would've happened?" He calls it a "disturbing, sad day." "It's part of what we are, and so we have to solve it." — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) January 6, 2021

Doc Rivers: "This is not the masses. The masses have spoken. I'm so proud of Georgia — Georgia spoke." — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) January 6, 2021

Rivers, via Tim Bontemps of ESPN:

Doc Rivers on today’s events: “I will say it, because I don’t think a lot of people want to. Can you imagine today, if those were all black people storming the Capitol, and what would have happened? That, to me, is a picture that’s worth a thousand words for all of us to see.” pic.twitter.com/tk9I35Ksgw — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 6, 2021

Wizards coach Scott Brooks, via Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington:

Scott Brooks on the riots and invasion of the Capitol today as the Wizards get set to play a game: "On many different fronts it's sad. It's definitely sad. We should be better than this. When I see the videos, it's disgusting to see. This is a special place." — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) January 6, 2021

Celtics coach Brad Stevens, via Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston:

Brad Stevens on today’s events in Washington: "I’m looking forward to two weeks from now, as I know a lot of other people are, too." His full response ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/SfBJo9X2h3 — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 6, 2021

Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce, via Chris Kirschner of The Athletic:

Lloyd Pierce's full quote on what transpired in DC today. "Racism is real. The issues are real. The protests are real. What we’re seeing now is a sad reality that our country has yet to reckon with and acknowledge. For those who didn’t believe it, I hope you believe it now." pic.twitter.com/TalkM0Mvoa — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) January 6, 2021

Lloyd Pierce on the double standard of policing. "We all understand that it would have been guns ablaze and fires ablaze as if that were black people protesting on the outside, and we haven’t even mentioned getting inside and tearing up the building." pic.twitter.com/trlF880Z4x — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) January 6, 2021

Rockets coach Stephen Silas, via Ben DuBose of Rockets Wire:

This is what I’ve been doing for the last few hours, not necessarily concentrating on the Indiana Pacers, concentrating on the United States of America, which is infinitely more important than a basketball game. But my job is to coach this team, and do the best that I can to lead us to a victory, and make sure the players are in a good place, to where they can perform their best. There’s so many layers to it. There’s what’s going on at the Capitol building, and then there’s the why. And then there’s the why for that — the division and all this other stuff. There is a long history of division in our country when it comes to political party, but it seems like right now there is more of a division in just, like, humanity. That’s what I’m grappling with and struggling with right now.

Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff, via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com:

“I mean, it’s saddening. It’s disgusting, to be honest with you,” Bickerstaff said. “Our democracy has been a beacon for hundreds of years of what the world ideologically should be. People have looked up to us all over the world and what’s happening there is a disgrace. We have a democracy. Every vote should matter. Every state should have the right to certify their votes and their results. And when that happens, we move forward. “It’s a stain on our democracy. It’s entitled, spoiled, throwing temper tantrums instead of accepting and moving forward to make our country better, which is the most important thing. It’s not about us as individuals, it’s about what’s best for the country and how we heal our country. And this doesn’t help. This makes it worse.”

Magic coach Steve Clifford, via Josh Robbins of The Athletic:

(1/2) Magic coach Steve Clifford when asked about the events in Washington: "We can disagree about policies or about the way the country should be run. But there's no place in our country for what's going on right now. That's not a protest. They've gone way over the line. … — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) January 6, 2021

(2/2) Clifford, cont'd.: "… It's sad. Our country, we're being laughed at all over the world from the way we've handled the pandemic to this. It's a sad day for everybody." — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) January 6, 2021

Hornets coach James Borrego, via Rod Boone of Hive Vibes:

James Borrego said although they are professionals, it's tough to play a game tonight in the wake of what's going on in Washington. Also said it's difficult to not be with his family on days like this. "This is bigger than basketball," he said. — Rod Boone (@rodboone) January 6, 2021

James Borrego on today's events: "The pain, the hurt in this country right now, it’s real. … It’s disheartening. It’s disappointing, it’s embarrassing for our country to be at this point. It’s not the country I want my kids to inherit and it’s extremely sad.” — Rod Boone (@rodboone) January 6, 2021

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, via Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald:

Erik Spoelstra on today's events in Washington: "Really disturbing images. … We didn't talk about it formally as a group, but everybody is talking about it. The TV is on in the training room, all the coaches' offices. We just can't believe what we're seeing." — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) January 6, 2021

Jazz coach Quin Snyder, via Ryan Miller of KSL.com:

Quin Snyder on what's happening in DC: "It's obviously really disturbing. There is so much to process right now. Your hope is that there can be a peaceful resolution." — Ryan Miller (@millerjryan) January 6, 2021

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, via Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic:

Thibs: "I was unaware until I got here. It's disappointing. We'll deal with it tomorrow. A peaceful protest is fine. But … with violence you're crossing the line. We're all Americans. We want everyone to be able to debate things but it's important for everyone to be safe." https://t.co/BY54cgdGwD — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) January 6, 2021

Tom Thibodeau on the insurrection at the Capitol: "It’s shocking. Disappointing. I haven’t had an opportunity to speak to the team yet.. As Americans you want everyone to be safe. We can debate things & do all that but once there is violence involved it’s not good for anybody." — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) January 6, 2021

Pistons coach Dwane Casey, via James Edwards III of The Athletic:

Dwane Casey on today's events at Capitol Hill: "As a father and husband and human being … to see our house, our people's house, to be stormed like that and overtaken by, whoever that was, I don't know who that is, it's dangerous and a huge attack on our democracy." — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) January 6, 2021

Dwane Casey: "It's an attack on our democracy first, and then hypocrisy on top of that." — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) January 6, 2021

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, via Stephen Watson of WISN 12:

Mike Budenholzer says the @Bucks will play tonight. — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) January 6, 2021

Mike Budenholzer on today's events in D.C. "Like a lot of things in our country I guess we're hoping for a lot better today, tonight, going forward." pic.twitter.com/2R5CgFHVVZ — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) January 6, 2021

Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy, via Christian Clark of The New Orleans Advocate:

Stan Van Gundy watched today's events on the TV in his office: "You just wonder if this is an isolated incident or the beginning of a real demise of our country. I don’t think we should take our democracy for granted. I don’t think we should try to brush this off very easily." pic.twitter.com/TsNrK9KXwJ — Christian Clark (@cclark3000) January 6, 2021

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault, via Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman: