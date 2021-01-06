NBA coaches respond to riot at U.S. Capitol as games continue as scheduled

By Dan FeldmanJan 6, 2021, 7:14 PM EST
Rioters supporting Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol today in objection to the reality that Joe Biden won the election.

NBA games are still on tonight. No $urprise there. The Washington Wizards are playing the 76ers in Philadelphia, and 10 other games are on the schedule.

Coaches, in their normal pregame press conferences, addressed the violence in Washington.

76ers coach Doc Rivers, via Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

Rivers, via Tim Bontemps of ESPN:

Wizards coach Scott Brooks, via Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington:

Celtics coach Brad Stevens, via Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston:

Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce, via Chris Kirschner of The Athletic:

Rockets coach Stephen Silas, via Ben DuBose of Rockets Wire:

This is what I’ve been doing for the last few hours, not necessarily concentrating on the Indiana Pacers, concentrating on the United States of America, which is infinitely more important than a basketball game. But my job is to coach this team, and do the best that I can to lead us to a victory, and make sure the players are in a good place, to where they can perform their best.

There’s so many layers to it. There’s what’s going on at the Capitol building, and then there’s the why. And then there’s the why for that — the division and all this other stuff. There is a long history of division in our country when it comes to political party, but it seems like right now there is more of a division in just, like, humanity. That’s what I’m grappling with and struggling with right now.

Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff, via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com:

“I mean, it’s saddening. It’s disgusting, to be honest with you,” Bickerstaff said. “Our democracy has been a beacon for hundreds of years of what the world ideologically should be. People have looked up to us all over the world and what’s happening there is a disgrace. We have a democracy. Every vote should matter. Every state should have the right to certify their votes and their results. And when that happens, we move forward.

“It’s a stain on our democracy. It’s entitled, spoiled, throwing temper tantrums instead of accepting and moving forward to make our country better, which is the most important thing. It’s not about us as individuals, it’s about what’s best for the country and how we heal our country. And this doesn’t help. This makes it worse.”

Magic coach Steve Clifford, via Josh Robbins of The Athletic:

Hornets coach James Borrego, via Rod Boone of Hive Vibes:

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, via Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald:

Jazz coach Quin Snyder, via Ryan Miller of KSL.com:

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, via Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic:

Pistons coach Dwane Casey, via James Edwards III of The Athletic:

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, via Stephen Watson of WISN 12:

Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy, via Christian Clark of The New Orleans Advocate:

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault, via Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman: