Magic: Markelle Fultz out for season with torn ACL

Markelle Fultz overcame so much to salvage his NBA career.

Now, the Magic guard suffers a brutal setback with a torn ACL.

Magic:

MARKELLE FULTZ INJURY UPDATE: pic.twitter.com/2PLDBUdLGF — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) January 7, 2021

What a devastating outcome for Fultz, who will miss 206 games in his first four seasons (assuming Orlando has no games canceled this year). At least he secured $35 million in what could be a three-year, $50 million contract extension. But this makes it so much harder for him to gain positive momentum in his career.

Fultz joins Jonathan Isaac as young Magic players out for the season with a torn ACL.

Rookie Cole Anthony will likely become the Orlando’s starting point guard. Michael Carter-Williams can also play more on the ball.