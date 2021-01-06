Celtics’ Payton Pritchard makes game-winning putback vs. Heat (video)

The knock on Payton Pritchard entering the draft: He might be too small and unathletic for the NBA.
Well, the Celtics rookie just swooped in for the game-winning putback in Boston’s 107-105 win over the Heat tonight.
Pritchard’s basket ended a 10-0 Miami run in the final 70 seconds (a Duncan Robinson 3-pointer, a Robinson four-point play and a Goran Dragic 3-pointer).
The game occurred only after players on both teams issued a joint statement on the decision not to charge police in the shooting of Jacob Blake and rioters storming the U.S. Capitol.