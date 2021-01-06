Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

When police shot Jacob Blake in the back seven times in August, NBA players went on strike.

Celtics wing Jaylen Brown said striking could be done again.

With the announcement that no charges would be filed in the Blake incident and rioters storming the U.S. Capitol, Boston is playing the Heat in Miami tonight – but with a shared statement from the teams’ players explaining why.

Celtics:

This statement follows a disrupted pregame in which speculation stirred about whether the game would even occur.

Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe:

A little unusual here in Miami. I’ve been at my seat for an hour and besides Iguodala taking a few jumpers a while ago there’s been no sign of anyone warming up on the court. 20 minutes until game time. pic.twitter.com/SbCj487SlO — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) January 7, 2021

Still no sign of any Celtics or Heat. Celtics travel manager John Connor and equipment manager Andy Mannix the only members of the Cs traveling party I’ve seen. pic.twitter.com/sAbVUZ0egU — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) January 7, 2021

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Celtics players were engaged in a players-only meeting within the last 45 minutes in Miami locker room, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/JTBEk6qHiu — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 7, 2021

Celtics players are really finding their collective voice.

I wouldn’t blame players one bit if they decided not to play. It’s hard to focus on basketball right now. Striking would’ve also generated even more attention for their cause.

But there isn’t an established path between striking and achieving traditional goals beyond the NBA. Remember, players decided to end their strike in the bubble then met with owners and announced tangible gains. And as Lou Williams said, it’s easier to tell NBA players to strike than for them to actually do it.

Hopefully, this statement is heard. Police accountability remains too low. Double standards along racial lines exist in how law enforcement operates. Kudos to the Celtics and Heat players for amplifying these issues. The problems are no less significant just because a basketball game is happening tonight.