Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland sprains shoulder, out at least a week

Cleveland’s point guard corps has met the wrath of the basketball gods. Dante Exum will miss at least a month, and likely more, with a strained calf (that looked a lot worse than that when it happened). Matthew Dellavedova is out with a concussion.

Now, starter Darius Garland is going to miss at least a week with a sprained shoulder, the Cavaliers announced. Garland suffered the injury against Atlanta on Jan. 2 and did not play Monday night because of it, then had an MRI on Tuesday.

Garland is averaging 17.2 points per game (second-most on the team) and 6.3 assists a game. He has taken a step forward with his game this season and been solid for the Cavs at the point.

Damyean Dotson and Cedi Osman will get some run at the point, but Cleveland’s guard rotation is hurting with all the injuries.

The shorthanded Cavaliers are in the midst of a six-game road trip with games against Orlando and Milwaukee still ahead.