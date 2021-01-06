Bucks and Pistons take knee on court after tip-off (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Milwaukee Bucks sat out a game when police shot Jacob Blake in the back seven times in Kenosha, Wisc., last August.

After the announcement no charged would be filed in the incident, the Bucks are playing the Pistons in Milwaukee tonight. Both teams began the game by taking a knee on the court after tip-off.

It says something about the state of affairs that it isn’t precisely clear what the players are demonstrating about. There was also a riot at the U.S. Capitol today – which, along with the Blake outcome, drew mention in the Celtics and Heat players’ statement.

Presumably, the Bucks and Pistons will explain their gesture after the game, though the Bucks already released a statement on the Blake decision.