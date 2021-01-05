Spurs Derrick White out indefinitely with fractured toe

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Spurs guard Derrick White was out during training camp and the first four games of the regular season as he recovered from off-season surgery on a toe.

Now he will be out indefinitely after fracturing the same toe, the Spurs have announced.

White suffered a “non-displaced fracture of the proximal phalanx of his left second toe” when he fell in the second quarter against the Lakers on Jan. 1, the team announced. Doctors looked at it and determined this is a new injury, unrelated to his previous surgery, according to the Spurs.

There is no timeline for his return.

White has developed into a key part of the Spurs backcourt rotation, averaging 11.3 points and 3.5 assists a game last season. He looked even better in the bubble, scoring 18.9 points per game. All of that led to San Antonio signing him to a four-year, $73 million contract extension.

Look for Dejounte Murray and Patty Mills to see more minutes and have more responsibility than expected this season, plus Lonnie Walker IV could see a boost in run as well.