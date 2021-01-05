LeBron’s clutch bucket, block secure win for Lakers vs. Grizzlies (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Anthony Davis and LeBron James each scored 26 points, rallying the Los Angeles Lakers to a 94-92 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

James added 11 rebounds and seven assists, and Dennis Schroder finished with 12 points for Los Angeles

On a poor shooting night for both teams, the Lakers were able to depend on James and Davis down the stretch. Los Angeles trailed 79-77 with five minutes left when the two big men combined for a 9-2 run for an 86-81 lead. The final basket came on a dunk by Davis on an assist from James.

Bron and AD taking care of business 👑〰 pic.twitter.com/EyEy8zaNpG — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 6, 2021

James and Davis combined for a run of 15 straight points late in the fourth to take the lead to 92-83 with 31.1 seconds left.

Jonas Valanciunas, Dillon Brooks and Gorgui Dieng led Memphis with 13 points apiece, and Brandon Clarke added 12 points. Valanciunas finished with 11 rebounds.

Memphis was able to put together some late baskets to make it close, but couldn’t overtake the Lakers, who won their fourth straight.

Los Angeles’ defense held the Grizzlies to 43.5% shooting in the first half, but the Lakers offense sputtered, shooting 41.3%. Memphis built a 10-point lead late in the second and held a 49-45 lead at the break.