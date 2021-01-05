Draymond Green shows off hops while… calling play (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Warriors forward Draymond Green dunked just six times last season. He blocked shots at his lowest rate since his rookie year. With little lift in his jumper, he shot just 28% on 3-pointers, again his worst mark since his rookie season.

Did Green’s athleticism fatally decline?

Apparently, he just needed the proper motivation.

Like getting his teammates into position.

During Golden State’s win over the Kings last night, Green frantically jumped to call a play. Green is a superb passer, smart player and bit of a hothead. So, of course he was visibly frustrated with his teammates not being in the right place for him to set one up.

With so many new players, the Warriors need reps to get their chemistry right. In the meantime, Green will just go wild when he sees mistakes.