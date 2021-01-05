Cleveland’s Dante Exum out 1-2 months with right calf strain

This is a far, far better outcome than it looked like when it happened.
Cleveland’s Dante Exum will be out a month or two with a strained right calf, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 5, 2021
This was when it happened — Exum’s reaction had everyone fearing an Achilles injury.
Dante Exum injured his ankle and hobbled off the floor after just a minute of play.
Cavs just can't catch a break right now 😓pic.twitter.com/CAyKr3hjjD
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 5, 2021
Exum is averaging more than 19 minutes a night in Cleveland, giving the Cavs 3.8 points a night with a couple of assists and a couple of rebounds.
Exum began the season coming off the bench but was forced into a starting role Monday due to Darius Garland‘s shoulder injury. Reserve point guard Matthew Dellavedova (concussion) also is out of action right now.