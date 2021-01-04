Watch Stephen Curry explode for career-high 62; other NBA players react

By Kurt HelinJan 4, 2021, 12:27 AM EST
Who is off to a slow start this year again?

The NBA 2K21 version of Stephen Curry — complete with cheat codes — showed up at Chase Center Sunday night and put up a career-best 62 points, leading the Warriors past the Trail Blazers. Curry shot 18-of-31 overall, including 8-of-16 from three.

Curry had been hit with criticism in some quarters after a start to the season where he was averaging 26.4 points a game, but came into the night shooting 32.1% from three so far as defenses could focus on him without fear of other players hurting them.

Plenty of other NBA players heard that criticism and mentioned it on Twitter after Curry dropped his 62.

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum combined for 60 for the Trail Blazers, but they had no answer for Curry in the 137-122 Golden State win.

