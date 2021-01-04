As teams convened for the season, 48 NBA players tested positive for coronavirus between Nov. 24-30.

One of them: Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little.

Jason Quick of The Athletic:

What happened over the next 22 days was a personal hell that Little says he wouldn’t wish on anybody. He couldn’t eat. He couldn’t drink. He couldn’t watch television because of splitting headaches. From the Dec. 1 diagnosis until his first negative test on Dec. 22, he lost 20 pounds.

“I’m not trying to sound morbid or anything, but it was to the point where it was like, you just don’t want to feel anything,” Little said. “It was really that bad. You just wished it would stop. It was consistent, 24/7 … just miserable pain. My back was hurting so bad, my headaches were terrible, I couldn’t eat anything …”

He would awake mornings with soaked sheets from night sweats. He would try to nourish with smoothies but kept throwing them up. He lost his sense of taste and smell. And the headaches would never subside.