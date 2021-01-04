Pacers come back from six down with :25 in regulation, Brogdon hits OT game-winner (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New Orleans had this game in hand.

The Pelicans were up 106-100 and had the ball with :50 seconds left in the fourth quarter. They ran the shot clock down, but a J.J. Redick miss from three gave the Pacers hope — and Victor Oladipo came through with a deep 29-foot three to make it 106-103 Pelicans, but with :20.5 left. New Orleans just had to inbound the ball, be in control, and force the Pelicans to foul.

Instead, Oladipo stole the ball from Lonzo Ball and fed Myles Turner to tie the game.

Myles Turner forces OT! 😱 pic.twitter.com/nKg5YDYwfq — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 5, 2021

The Pelicans had a timeout there, but neither the coaching staff nor Ball used it.

After a few missed shots the game went to overtime, where the Pacers were in control until a Zion Williamson layup, some amazing hustle plays by Steven Adams, and then a Ball dunk tied the game 118-118 with :25.5 seconds left in OT.

That’s when Malcolm Brogdon made the play of the game, getting around Eric Bledsoe and into the lane for a floater.

Malcolm Brogdon gets to his spot and floats it in for the @Pacers win in OT! pic.twitter.com/Cw2bZGujfG — NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2021

Ballgame.

It’s a steal of a win for the Pacers, a punch to the Pelicans’ gut.

Oladipo scored 25 and Brogdon 21 for Indiana, while Domantas Sabonis continued his strong start to the season with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Brandon Ingram had 31 points to lead the Pelicans, while Zion scored 24 and added 10 rebounds.