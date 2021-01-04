Bulls: Tomas Satoransky tested positive for coronavirus

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bulls forward Chandler Hutchison tested positive for coronavirus. That put Tomas Satoransky, Lauri Markkanen and Ryan Arcidiacono into quarantine due to contact tracing.

Satoransky has since tested positive.

K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago:

Bulls coach Billy Donovan revealed before Sunday’s tipoff against the Mavericks that guard Tomáš Satoranský also tested positive for COVID-19

Donovan said a support staffer also tested positive without revealing that person’s identity. The coach revealed the status of Satoranský with Satoranský’s approval.

This doesn’t necessarily mean Hutchison gave it to Satoransky (or that Satoransky gave it Hutchison – or that the support staffer gave it to or got it from either player).

But Noah Vonleh previously contracted coronavirus while with the Bulls. (Garrett Temple got it before joining the team.)

It’s a least worth asking: Is Chicago taking appropriate safeguards to prevent coronavirus from spreading?