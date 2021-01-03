Watch Jayson Tatum drain game-winner, Celtics hold off Pistons for win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Getting split in a series against the previously winless Pistons was not the Celtics’ weekend goal, but it took a Jayson Tatum game-winner to keep it from being much worse.

Tatum pulled up from the midrange and drained the 15-footer with 2.9 seconds left on Sunday to give Boston a 122-120 win over Detroit.

Jayson Tatum coming in clutch 🙌🙌🙌#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile

Postgame Live NOW: https://t.co/uSr28gFzzp pic.twitter.com/coJjz86fov — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 3, 2021

“We haven’t been good, especially down the stretch, executing-wise,” Marcus Smart said postgame (he had 17 points on the night). “We got to our spots, we got the ball where we wanted it, and those two players made great shots and great reads. They won us the game.”

Jaylen Brown led Boston with 31 points — he shot 13-of-16 for the game — and hit a critical three late that set up the Tatum game-winner. It was redemption for Brown following a rough outing Friday in Boston’s loss to Detroit, including a late miss that sealed the loss.

Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 22 points, while Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk had 15 points off the bench in the second half.