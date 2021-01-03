Seven Clippers support staff, not players or coaches, in coronavirus quarantine

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s not just the NBA players and coaches who are tested daily for the coronavirus, support staff close to the team — training staff, equipment managers, and more — also get regular tests.

Seven Clippers staff members have returned to Los Angeles to quarantine after one tested positive and the rest were linked via contract tracing, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Contact tracing of the positive test led back to a New Year’s Eve staff gathering with food and drinks in a presidential suite of a Salt Lake City team hotel that included intermittent mask wearing, sources said.

You can be sure 29 other teams see the cautionary tale in this. A memo sent to teams over the weekend said teams, not the league, would be in charge of most discipline related to coronavirus protocols and asked them to police themselves. This fits in that mold, although

The Clippers lost in Salt Lake City on Friday night and the team traveled to Phoenix for a Sunday game, except for the seven staff members who traveled in vans back to Los Angeles.