Atlanta’s Danilo Gallinari out two weeks (at least) with sprained ankle

By Kurt HelinJan 3, 2021, 8:00 AM EST
Danilo Gallinari, who has struggled to stay healthy this season and make a big impact on the Atlanta offense, is out for at least a couple of weeks with a right ankle sprain, the Hawks announced.

An MRI confirmed the sprain and Gallinari will be evaluated again in two weeks.

Gallinari suffered the injury early in Wednesday’s Hawks win over the Nets. Gallinari has played in just two games and a total of 28 minutes for Atlanta this season after suffering a foot contusion before the start of the season that had him sidelined. Injuries have long been a concern with Gallinari, he has missed time every season since 2013-14, with the exception of last season in Oklahoma City when he stayed healthy.

Atlanta went after Gallinari as a free agent and landed him with a three-year, $61.5 million contract, although more than a quarter of that number is non-guaranteed (officially it was a sign-and-trade with Oklahoma City for a second-round pick and cash).

Gallinari was told he would come off the bench for the Hawks, who want to continue to start John Collins at the four.

Without Gallinari the Hawks have gotten off to a 4-2 start thanks to an elite offense, second best in the NBA right now, led by Trae Young.

