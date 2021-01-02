Watch LaMelo Ball score 15 points, look like best guard on Hornets in loss

Charlotte’s starting backcourt had a rough day Friday. Terry Rozier shot 1-of-11 and had twice as many turnovers (4) as assists (2). Devonte' Graham came into the game shooting 30.7% on the season and proceeded to shoot 0-of-7 in the first half and finished the day 1-of-10.
Enter LaMelo Ball, who had nine points and four assists — and showed off his crazy handles — in the first half alone for the Hornets.
Ball finished the game with 15 points on 6-of-14 shooting and 2-of-7 from three, plus had six assists. It was not enough as the Hornets lost to the shorthanded Grizzlies (no Ja Morant or Jaren Jackson Jr.) 108-93.
Considering the starting backcourt’s struggles, should coach James Borego move LaMelo into the Hornets’ starting lineup?
James Borrego when I asked if he's considering starting rookie LaMelo Ball: "That's one area I've got to continue to look at. And look at it hard."
— Rick Bonnell (@rick_bonnell) January 2, 2021
Stay tuned in Charlotte.