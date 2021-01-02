The Magic drafted Chuma Okeke No. 16 in 2019 despite him having a torn ACL in his left knee.
Okeke – who sat out last season then didn’t sign with Orlando until last offseason – has another left-knee injury.
Magic:
INJURY UPDATE:@OrlandoMagic forward @chuma_okeke will be out for tomorrow’s game vs. OKC due to a left knee bone bruise.
MRI results showed all ligaments remain intact. His return to play will depend on how he responds to treatment.#MagicTogether
— Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) January 1, 2021
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Orlando Magic F Chuma Okeke is expected to miss several weeks with a bone bruise in his left knee, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 1, 2021
This is quite concerning considering Okeke’s history. Hopefully, he recovers smoothly. Okeke was an intriguing prospect before getting hurt – a hustle player who could make some plays with the ball.
Okeke was in Orlando’s rotation at power forward – a position where the Magic are shorthanded with Jonathan Isaac and Al-Farouq Aminu already sidelined. Gary Clark could now see a bigger role behind starter Aaron Gordon.