Magic rookie Chuma Okeke bruises knee bone, reportedly to miss several weeks

By Dan FeldmanJan 2, 2021, 9:00 PM EST
Magic rookie Chuma Okeke
Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images
The Magic drafted Chuma Okeke No. 16 in 2019 despite him having a torn ACL in his left knee.

Okeke – who sat out last season then didn’t sign with Orlando until last offseason – has another left-knee injury.

Magic:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

This is quite concerning considering Okeke’s history. Hopefully, he recovers smoothly. Okeke was an intriguing prospect before getting hurt – a hustle player who could make some plays with the ball.

Okeke was in Orlando’s rotation at power forward – a position where the Magic are shorthanded with Jonathan Isaac and Al-Farouq Aminu already sidelined. Gary Clark could now see a bigger role behind starter Aaron Gordon.