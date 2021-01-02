Kings Tyrese Haliburton out at least a week with left wrist bone bruise

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tyrese Haliburton may not win Rookie of the Year — 10.6 points and 4.4 assists a game probably is not enough counting stats to win over some voters — but he has looked the most NBA ready of anyone in this draft class so far. He has a smart, crafty game and has been phenomenal running the pick-and-roll. He has instantly fit in well in Sacramento and become part of their young core (a more reliable part of that core than some of the bigger names).

Which is why it stings that the Kings will be without Young for a week at least due to a bruised left wrist bone, the team announced. From the official release:

Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton underwent an MRI in Houston this morning which confirmed a left wrist bone bruise sustained in Thursday’s game versus the Houston Rockets. An update will be provided when the team returns to Sacramento next week.

Haliburton has been incredibly efficient so far this season, shooting 50% on threes (taking four a game) and with his passing on the pick-and-roll. Both of those likely will come back to earth some over the course of the season, but the Kings may have the steal of the draft with him.

This is why he needs to get healthy and back on the court.