James Harden out for Rockets-Kings with sprained ankle

Rockets star James Harden
Bigger picture: The Rockets and James Harden remain in a holding pattern after his trade request.

Smaller picture: Harden is missing tonight’s game against the Kings with a sprained ankle.

Rockets:

Houston beat Sacramento on Thursday, as John Wall dazzled in his first game in more than two years. But it’ll obviously be tougher to win again without Harden.

The Kings will also miss Tyrese Haliburton, who suffered a wrist injury.