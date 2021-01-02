James Harden out for Rockets-Kings with sprained ankle

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bigger picture: The Rockets and James Harden remain in a holding pattern after his trade request.

Smaller picture: Harden is missing tonight’s game against the Kings with a sprained ankle.

Rockets:

James Harden gave it a go pregame but is officially a late scratch with an ankle sprain. Eric Gordon will start today against the Kings. pic.twitter.com/Vefg9k1eJ2 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 2, 2021

Houston beat Sacramento on Thursday, as John Wall dazzled in his first game in more than two years. But it’ll obviously be tougher to win again without Harden.

The Kings will also miss Tyrese Haliburton, who suffered a wrist injury.