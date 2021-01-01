Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. out due to coronavirus protocols

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. will not play against Phoenix on Friday night because of the NBA’s coronavirus protocols.

There’s no timetable for his return and he could miss multiple games because of contact tracing.

Porter is second on the team in scoring with a 19.5-point average. He was a first-round pick out of Missouri in the 2018 NBA draft. He sat out his first season because of back issues.

Porter earned All-Bubble, second-team honors when play resumed over the summer in Florida. The Nuggets made it to the Western Conference finals before being eliminated by the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers.