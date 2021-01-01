Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mavericks forward James Johnson and Hornets forward Cody Martin were ejected and Charlotte forward Caleb Martin received a technical foul for their roles in a fight.

The NBA decided that punishment wasn’t enough.

NBA release:

Dallas Mavericks forward James Johnson, Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin, and Hornets forward Caleb Martin have been fined for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations. Johnson, who received a technical and was ejected, has been fined $40,000 for deliberately pushing Cody Martin out of bounds, aggressively confronting him, and initiating the incident. Cody Martin, who received a technical and was ejected, has been fined $25,000 for pushing Johnson in retaliation and making contact with a game official. Caleb Martin has been fined $20,000 for entering the altercation and making contact with a game official. The incident occurred with 2:40 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Hornets’ 118-99 victory over the Mavericks on Dec. 30

With so much attention on making contact with a game official, wait until the league office reviews video of Jordan Clarkson.