Mavericks forward James Johnson and Hornets forward Cody Martin were ejected and Charlotte forward Caleb Martin received a technical foul for their roles in a fight.
The NBA decided that punishment wasn’t enough.
NBA release:
Dallas Mavericks forward James Johnson, Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin, and Hornets forward Caleb Martin have been fined for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.
Johnson, who received a technical and was ejected, has been fined $40,000 for deliberately pushing Cody Martin out of bounds, aggressively confronting him, and initiating the incident.
Cody Martin, who received a technical and was ejected, has been fined $25,000 for pushing Johnson in retaliation and making contact with a game official.
Caleb Martin has been fined $20,000 for entering the altercation and making contact with a game official.
The incident occurred with 2:40 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Hornets’ 118-99 victory over the Mavericks on Dec. 30
With so much attention on making contact with a game official, wait until the league office reviews video of Jordan Clarkson.