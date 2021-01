Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson scored, stole the ensuing inbound pass and was headed toward the basket again.

But he collided with a referee and lost the ball out of bounds – which is pretty darned frustrating.

You just can’t push the referee, though.

Clarkson received a technical foul. He was lucky he didn’t ejected (or not, considering the Suns won comfortably and it was New Year’s Eve).