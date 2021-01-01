Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

I can see why John Wall was so frustrated by the NBA’s coronavirus contact-tracing protocols sidelining him.

He was ready to play.

In his first game in more than two years, Wall showed great burst and court vision. It was like old times, which could be a huge boost to the Rockets. He finished with 22 points, nine assists, six rebounds, a steal, a block and five turnovers in Houston’s 112-119 win over the Kings.

The big question: Would Wall’s emergence persuade James Harden to drop his trade request? Probably not. But it sure doesn’t hurt. Wherever the Rockets go from here, they’re better off if Wall sustains a return to star form.