Chandler Hutchison tests positive for COVID-19, three other Bulls out due to contact tracing

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Four Bulls players — Chandler Hutchison, Lauri Markkanen, Tomas Satoransky, and Ryan Arcidiacono — are out Friday night due to COVID-19 protocols, keeping the bench short as Chicago takes on Milwaukee.

Coach Billy Donovan said pregame Friday that Hutchinson tested positive for the coronavirus — he is still in Washington isolating — and Markkanen, Satoransky, and Arcidiacono, are back in Chicago quarantining due to protocols, reports K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

All four were held out of the Bulls’ win against Washington on Thursday night.

Donovan had permission from Hutchinson to make the news public, he said. Via NBC Sports Chicago:

“Going into the season, nobody really knew what it was going to be like. The year is challenging in a lot of different areas. You wake up in the morning and you don’t know maybe who’s gonna be available and not available,” Donovan said. “And it’s not like somebody gets hurt in a game and you have maybe an idea a guy may be questionable. I mean, you could have, as we did (Thursday), four guys you’re preparing to totally put in a game to potentially play and none of them are available.”

For Chicago, Noah Vonleh tested positive in training camp (and was soon cut), and Garrett Temple also has tested positive in the past. Donovan also said that four Bulls coaches missed the Dec. 26 game due to contact tracing.