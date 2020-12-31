Watch LaMelo Ball score 22 off bench sparking Charlotte win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This is the potential that made LaMelo Ball the No. 3 pick in the draft.

He looked more comfortable than we have seen all season, scoring 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including 4-of-5 from three, plus he had eight rebounds and five assists in Dallas Wednesday night.

Ball scored more points in this game than he had in his previous three combined.

It was an efficient night from LaMelo, and his decision making was improved, both good signs for a developing young player. He had struggled coming into the game, averaging 6.3 points a night, and while he had hit 40% of his threes, he’d shot 27.3% on twos and just 38.1% finishing in the restricted area. That and his defensive struggles had kept him on the bench, playing 20 minutes or fewer a night. It’s going to be a long season of ups and downs, but Wednesday night was a good sign for Ball and the Hornets.

Charlotte won 118-99 in the Mavs home opener. Miles Bridges added 20 for the Hornets, who are now 2-2 on the season (with a banged-up Memphis coming to town on Jan. 1).