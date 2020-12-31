Raptors bench Pascal Siakam Thursday because he left for locker room early Tuesda

By Kurt HelinDec 31, 2020, 9:59 PM EST
0 Comments

With 25.6 seconds left in the game Tuesday night and the Raptors down five to the 76ers, Pascal Siakam intentionally fouled Tobias Harris to stop the clock. That was a frustrated Siakam’s sixth foul of the night — he had picked up five fouls in seven minutes of the fourth quarter — and he was done.

He walked past the Toronto bench and straight to the locker room, no goodbyes to the opposing team. Or his teammates. Or anyone else.

Thursday, Pascal Siakam and Toronto were set to face the Knicks when word came down: Siakam is out for the night for disciplinary reasons, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

This put a big hole in the Toronto starting lineup, Siakam is a primary shot creator for the team. He is averaging 18.7 points, 9 rebounds, and 4.7 assists a game this season, however, the added shot creation burden has hurt his efficiency. Siakam is shooting 39.3% overall this season and 33.3% from three, a true shooting percentage of just 47.7%.

Norman Powell slid into Siakam’s starting spot against New York.

Check out more on the Toronto Raptors

Brooklyn Nets v Charlotte Hornets
NBA Power Rankings: Brooklyn is a beast (when Kevin Durant plays)
Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma and Clippers guard Luke Kennard
Several rookie-scale extensions more team-friendly than initially reported
Raptors guard Kyle Lowry
Raptors have losing record for first time in nearly seven years