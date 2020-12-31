Pacers forward T.J. Warren out indefinitely after foot surgery

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

T.J. Warren‘s scoring binge made him one of the bubble’s biggest stars.

Can the Pacers forward sustain that production over a larger sample?

Unfortunately, it’s tough to tell because Warren has been hobbled by plantar fasciitis and now a stress fracture.

Pacers release:

The Indiana Pacers announced Thursday that T.J. Warren will undergo surgery to repair a small left navicular stress fracture. He will be out indefinitely and updates will be provided as warranted.

This is a blow for the Pacers, but they can get by with depth and continuity. It seems they withstand major injury every year.

Justin Holiday and Doug McDermott can handle bigger roles in Warren’s absence.