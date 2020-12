Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brook Lopez thought Bam Adebayo flopped during the Heat’s win over the Bucks last night.

And went to absurd lengths to prove it.

To reenact the play while arguing with an official, Lopez just… fell over.