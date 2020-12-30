Westbrook has third triple-double of season but Wizards fall to 0-4 with loss to Bulls

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 23 points, including nine straight in the third quarter, and Coby White added 18 to lead the Chicago Bulls to their first victory of the season, 115-107 over the winless Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

Chicago improved to 1-4 while Washington fell to 0-4, its worst start since beginning the 2012-13 season with 12 straight losses.

Russell Westbrook, who sat out Sunday’s game, had his third straight triple-double with 21 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for Washington.

Bradley Beal scored 29 points and Davis Bertans added 20 for the Wizards, who shot just 10 for 37 (27%) from 3-point range. They missed 10 of 11 in the second quarter, when Chicago took the lead.

“The only way we can get out of this as a team is if we stick together,” Bertans said. “Being negative about the four losses isn’t going to help us come back and win games.”

Chicago players presented a game ball to coach Billy Donovan, who earned his first victory with the Bulls. He coached Oklahoma City for the previous five seasons.

“I thought it was important that we showed those two guys a crowd,” Donovan said about Beal and Westbrook. “Especially Russell in transition, if he sees creases and seams he takes advantage of it.”

The Bulls had seven players in double figures. Otto Porter scored 16 points, Garrett Temple and Patrick Williams had 12 apiece, and Tomas Satoransky and Wendell Carter each added 10.

The Bulls avoided their first 0-4 start since 2007-08.