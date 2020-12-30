Trail Blazers: Zach Collins out indefinitely after another ankle surgery

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trail Blazers big Zach Collins recovered a shoulder injury that sidelined him several months to play in the NBA’s resumption last season, injured his ankle in the bubble, underwent surgery and was expected to return in January.

He apparently suffered a setback with his ankle.

Trail Blazers release:

Portland Trail Blazers forward/center Zach Collins underwent revision surgery today to repair a left medial malleolus stress fracture, it was announced by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. The procedure was performed by Dr. David Porter at Methodist Sports Medicine in Indianapolis. Collins previously underwent ankle surgery on September 1. Collins is out indefinitely and his status will be updated accordingly.

The No. 10 pick in 2017, Collins is losing momentum as he approaches restricted free agency next summer. Portland starts Jusuf Nurkic, Derrick Jones Jr. and Robert Covington in the frontcourt.

If all goes well, Collins will return and help as a backup.

For now, the Trail Blazers will continue to rely on Enes Kanter and Carmelo Anthony off the bench.