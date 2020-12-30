Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Since players gathered for this season, the NBA has announced positive coronavirus tests of 48, eight, one then two.

Now, the league has reached the magical number: zero.

NBA release:

Of the 495 players tested for COVID-19 since Dec. 24, zero new players have returned confirmed positive tests.

This is obviously good news. The NBA’s protocols are clearly working, allowing the league to make money without players and staff being stuck in an isolated and costly bubble.

However, there are questions about how the NBA reached this point. At least 113 players – and almost certainly many more – have contracted coronavirus. That’s obviously not great – but does leave fewer players who can contract coronavirus now.