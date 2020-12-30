LeBron James has scored at least 10 points in 1,000 consecutive games

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This is one way to spend your 36th birthday.

With a turnaround shot in the lane, LeBron James scored his 10th point in Wednesday’s Lakers game against the Spurs — his 1,000th consecutive game with at least 10 points.

The bucket that made LeBron James the 1st player in @NBAHistory to score 10+ PTS in 1,000 consecutive regular season games! pic.twitter.com/lh1duHvXsL — NBA (@NBA) December 31, 2020

LeBron is the only player to have reached this number and already held the NBA record, having passed Michael Jordan at 866 years ago (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is third). LeBron’s streak began in his fourth NBA season, on Jan. 6, 2007, in a game against the Nets (LeBron had just eight points the night before in Milwaukee). These are regular season games, not including playoffs.

Add this to the long list of LeBron accomplishments.