LeBron James has scored at least 10 points in 1,000 consecutive games

By Kurt HelinDec 30, 2020, 9:56 PM EST
Los Angeles Lakers v San Antonio Spurs
Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

This is one way to spend your 36th birthday.

With a turnaround shot in the lane, LeBron James scored his 10th point in Wednesday’s Lakers game against the Spurs — his 1,000th consecutive game with at least 10 points.

LeBron is the only player to have reached this number and already held the NBA record, having passed Michael Jordan at 866 years ago (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is third). LeBron’s streak began in his fourth NBA season, on Jan. 6, 2007, in a game against the Nets (LeBron had just eight points the night before in Milwaukee). These are regular season games, not including playoffs.

Add this to the long list of LeBron accomplishments.

Check out more on the Los Angeles Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers
Happy 36th birthday to LeBron James. Let’s watch some career highlights.
Brooklyn Nets v Charlotte Hornets
NBA Power Rankings: Brooklyn is a beast (when Kevin Durant plays)
Memphis Grizzlies v Brooklyn Nets
Three things to know: Ja Morant rolls ankle and NBA just got a little less...

 

 

 