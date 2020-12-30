Happy 36th birthday to LeBron James. Let’s watch some career highlights.

LeBron James turns 36 years old today and is still the best player in the NBA.

If you doubt that, maybe you need to be reminded of what he did last season in leading the Lakers to an NBA championship and picking up his fourth ring and fourth Finals MVP along the way.

LeBron has earned his way into the GOAT conversation, whether or not you want to give him the title he is in the conversation. Four-time NBA champion, four-time MVP, 16-time All-NBA, 16-time All-Star, six-time All-Defensive Team, NBA scoring champion (2008), and the resume goes on and on from there. That LeBron has been elite in the NBA for 18 seasons alone is an amazing feat.

What he has done off the court is more important and impressive — he helped build a school in Akron to serve at-risk youth, he has worked to get people out and voting, he has built an entertainment production company, he has built a massive brand, and, most important of all, been a strong father and husband.

LeBron will spend his 36th birthday in San Antonio with the Lakers, who have a road game against the Spurs. There are some good restaurants on the NBA’s approved list in San Antonio. Hopefully, LeBron gets to celebrate today with a good steak and a nice cabernet.

Happy birthday to LeBron.