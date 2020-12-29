Report: G-League focusing on season in Disney Orlando bubble

If it worked for the NBA, it could work for the G-League.

Next February, it appears the NBA G-League will gather at the Walt Disney World property in Orlando to create a bubble and play out a form of the season — just as the NBA did this fall. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news.

The NBA G League is focused on Orlando’s Disney campus as its bubble playing site for the 2021 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, with tipoff tentatively scheduled for Feb. 8, sources tell The Athletic’s Shams Charania… The G League is expected to play a 12-to-15 game schedule, sources said.

It worked for the NBA, we know the Disney property has the facilities and workforce to make this all work. The question was always would NBA franchises pay up to half a million each to make this happen. Apparently, enough are that this will be a go.

There are 18 teams reportedly in for the bubble, including the G-League Ignite made up of top draft picks who wanted to develop in this league rather than attend college. Jalen Green (in the mix for the No. 1 pick), Jonathan Kuminga (lottery), Daishen Nix (lottery) and other players make up this roster.

Other G-League rosters are not fully set yet. Teams have assigned players through Exhibit 10 contracts (they came to training camp with the NBA club, were waived, then get a $50,000 bonus to sign with that team’s G-League affiliate). However, the G-League draft has yet to take place.

Also, the NBA may put in place a rule so a parent club can recruit a player with at least five years experience in the NBA to play in the G-League Tournament, then be eligible to sign with the parent club, something noted by Marc Stein of the New York Times in his weekly NBA newsletter. Most obviously, this would allow the Warriors to sign Jeremy Lin (who did not get signed by the Warriors due to a FIBA paperwork issue).