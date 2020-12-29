Ohio allows Cavaliers to increase number of fans in attendance

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be allowed roughly 2,000 fans at home games after being granted a state variance.

The NBA team had been permitted only 300 fans inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse due to COVID-19 restrictions. The team made a formal request last month to the Ohio Department of Health, which approved 10% of capacity in the 19,000-seat downtown arena.

Only some season-ticket holders and players’ family members and guests had been at Cleveland’s first two games.

The Cavs are 3-0 for the first time since 2016. After hosting New York on Tuesday night, they’ll play six consecutive road games before returning to Cleveland to host the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 11, when the new fan limit will take effect.