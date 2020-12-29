Lakers’ Alex Caruso misses game due to COVID-19 protocols

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Alex Caruso, the fan-favorite who has become a regular part of the Lakers rotation, was not at Staples Center Monday night when the Lakers took on the Trail Blazers due to COVID-19 protocols, Lakers’ coach Frank Vogel announced pregame.

Caruso played Sunday when the Lakers beat the Timberwolves at Staples. Vogel said no other Lakers players, coaches, or staff needed to quarantine because of contact tracing with Caruso.

This does not mean Caruso has the virus, only that he was possibly exposed to it. If that all sounds vague, well, it is. Reporters pressed Vogel for details but got nowhere.

“That’s all I can say about that,” Vogel said.

Caruso is the first Laker to miss time this season due to the COVID-19 protocols. He is averaging 5.3 points a game in just under 14 minutes a night this season.

NBA players, coaches, and staff on all 30 teams are tested daily for the coronavirus through the season.