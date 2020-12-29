Grizzlies: Ja Morant to miss 3-5 weeks

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ja Morant left last night’s Grizzlies-Nets game in a wheelchair due to an ankle injury.

Grizzlies:

The @memgrizz today announced the following injury update on Ja Morant: pic.twitter.com/VxXfzaKy3M — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) December 29, 2020

A 3-5-week absence is far from ideal. But all things considered, this could have been worse.

The NBA is far more fun with Morant. The 21-year-old is so fearless, athletic and skilled. Morant appeared to be making a leap this season, too.

Already playoff longshots in a loaded Western Conference, Memphis loses significant margin for error with its best player sidelined. Tyus Jones is the next point guard up. The Grizzlies also have several wings who can help with playmaking – Kyle Anderson, Desmond Bane, De'Anthony Melton (once cleared from the NBA’s coronavirus protocols) and Justise Winslow (once he returns from a hip injury).

If there’s any silver lining for Memphis: This wouldn’t be the worst year to land another high draft pick before the young core makes tanking impossible.

But the Grizzlies have already adopted Morant’s attitude, which means expect them to keep competing – as difficult as that’ll be to do without him.