The Cavaliers are 3-0.

They’ve gotten off this surprisingly strong start mostly without Kevin Love, who missed the opener with a calf injury then left Cleveland’s third game early. Now, the Cavs will miss their highest-profile player a while longer.

Cavaliers release:

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love left Sunday night’s home game against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter and did not return to action after reaggravating a right calf strain initially diagnosed during the preseason. Further examination and an MRI administered on Monday at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed the injury. Love will undergo a series of treatment and rehabilitation and will be reassessed in approximately three to four weeks. His status will be updated as appropriate.

This raises questions about whether Love returned too soon.

Love, 32, continues to provide limited value on his huge extension. His injury issues were somewhat foreseeable when he signed the deal, given his age and health history. Still, it’s a bummer to watch play out.

The Cavaliers are winning behind their young backcourt, Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. Those two need space to continue to grow. If they keep Cleveland in the playoff hunt, Love’s return would be especially welcomed in about a month.